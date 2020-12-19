Funeral services for longtime Killeen/Harker Heights resident Mary Ann Culp, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Killeen Church of Christ on W.S. Young with a gravesite service to follow. Precautions for health concerns will be taken, and masks are required.
Mrs. Culp died Dec. 17, 2020.
She was born in 1939 in Brownwood to Mattie and Everett “Bill” McQueen.
She attended Fort Hood and Killeen schools and was a lifelong supporter of KISD athletics.
She touched countless lives while working over three decades for KISD and as a coach, official, Bible School teacher, Girl Scout Troop Leader, and second “mom” to many others.
She was preceded in death by husband, Grady, and daughters, Kim and Sherri.
Survivors include sons, Greg and Jamie; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
