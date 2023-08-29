Graveside services for Mary Ann Endrihs, 82, of Harker Heights will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, with Deacon Alfred Ponce officiating.
Ms. Endrihs died Aug. 27, 2023, in Temple.
She was born on July 23, 1941, in Perth Amboy, N.J., to the late Joseph and Josephine Scramalo Cicala. She grew up and attended school in Perth Amboy, N.J.
She married John C. Endrihs, Sr. on May 12, 1962. Mary Ann enjoyed cooking for her family and serving others in her community. She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 573 in Harker Heights and served in many leadership capacities, including president. She was a member of St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents and husband, John C. Endrihs, Sr.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbra Hartbarger; son, John C. Endrihs, Jr.; grandchildren, Jessica Manek and husband, John Robert Manek, II, Kristina Gorka, John C, Endrihs, III, and Brittney Endrihs; and great-grandchildren, Luka Gorka, John Robert Manek III, Olivia Manek, and Selah Sykes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
