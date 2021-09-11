Mary Brinkley

Funeral services for Mary Louise Brinkley, 79, of Harker Heights, will be noon Saturday at Greater Vision Community Church in Killeen. Burial will follow the service at Killeen Memorial Park Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Brinkley died Sept. 3, 2021, in Temple.
She was born Dec. 31, 1941, in Florence, South Carolina.
A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
