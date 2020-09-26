Mary Davis

A graveside service for Mary Ann Davis, 91, of Gatesville, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at King Baptist Cemetery in Gatesville with Charles McKamie officiating.
Mrs. Davis died Sept. 23, 2020.
She was born Sept. 19, 1929, to the late Harry and Alice Reamer in Topeka, Kansas.
She grew up in Topeka and graduated from Silver Lake High School.
She married David Allen Davis on Oct. 6, 1946, in Gilroy, California.
Mary loved working in her garden and tending to her numerous flowers and plants.
She was a very devoted wife, mother and grandmother to her family and church. She was a member of King Baptist Church for 30-plus years.
Anyone who knew this woman, knew what it meant to be unconditionally and irrevocably loved. She meant so much to so many.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, David Allen Davis, in 2003; her parents; three sisters; one brother; and son, Frederick Allen Davis.
Survivors include her daughter, Mary Ellen Petty of Hutto; sons, Steven E. Davis and wife, Jeri, Thomas E. Davis and wife, Deborah all of King, Richard D. Davis and wife, Yvonne of Copperas Cove; daughter-in-law, Connie Davis of Copperas Cove; sister, Linda Burnett and husband, Terry of Brooksville, Kansas; sister-in-law, Doris Reamer of Topeka; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and many numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the King Baptist Church c/o Charles McKamie 601 CR 135, Gatesville, TX 76528.
