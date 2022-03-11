A memorial service for Mary Elizabeth Moss, 73, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Heritage Funeral Home.
Ms. Moss died on Feb. 22, 2022, at home from a long illness.
Mary was born Marie Elizabeth Rosa Jacobs on March 22, 1948, to Walter Peter Jacobs and Irmgard Wagner Jacobs in Murnau, Germany.
