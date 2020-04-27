A funeral service for Mary E. Stratton, 89, of Killeen, will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow the service at the Garden of Memories in Killeen.
Mrs. Stratton died April 22, 2020, in Killeen.
She was born March 3, 1931, in Jackson, Miss.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Current COVID-19 restrictions limit visitors to groups of only 10 people at a time allowed inside. When one person leaves, another may enter, and a minimum of 6-feet social distancing will be expected and enforced at service, burial and visitation.
