Mary E. Whitehead Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Berryhill Whitehead entered eternal life on Thursday, February 3, 2022. She passed with peace and grace.
Mary was born June 5, 1936, to James and Imogene Berryhill in Memphis Tennessee. Known for its rich music heritage, this must have been where her love of music started. Mary always had a melody in her heart and a lyric on the tip of her tongue. She was playing musical games long before “Name that Tune” and often encouraged others to give her a word and she would sing a song with it in it.
Early on, Mary worked in insurance, but found success in the retail credit industry, working for Avco Financial and Lacks Furniture Company. In retirement, Mary volunteered at Handcrafts Unlimited in downtown Georgetown and served in the nursery schools for both Crestview and First Baptist Churches for many years where she was also known as the card lady - never missing an opportunity to mail a card to lift spirits and spread joy.
Mary was an artist and a poet. She loved country music, dancing, and old movies. Mary collected angels, loved watching Days of our Lives, and made the best chicken and dumplings. She was funny and witty but also stoic and headstrong. More than anything else, Mary was a kind and generous person who loved her family and friends.
Mary is survived by son Raymond (Cherie) Cockrell of Killeen, Texas, daughters Linda Dreher of Jarrell, Texas, and Susan (Philip) Weaver of Bartlett, Texas. Her spirit also lives on in her grandchildren: Lane (Sarah) Cockrell, Josh (Emeline) Cockrell, Kory (Krystal) Stanton, Christopher (Mihaela) Cockrell, Raelynn Cockrell, Courtney (Jared) Koppes, Lindsey (Matthew) Vaughan, Jami Dreher, Amy (Leon) Reynolds, Casey Weaver, Cody (Ariel) Weaver, fifteen great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. Mary is reunited in heaven with her granddaughter Mandy Weaver – let the picking, grinning, and mayhem begin!
A memorial service will be held at The Gabriels Funeral Chapel in Georgetown, Texas on Friday, February 11, 2022, beginning at 3 pm. Family will be greeting guests starting at 2 pm.
