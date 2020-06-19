Interment for Mary Edith Premo, 80, of Nederland, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Premo died June 15, 2020. She was born July 2, 1939, in Red Bank, New Jersey, to Catherine Mary Hartenedy Conover and John B. Conover.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, David Dean Premo.
Survivors include her daughters, Sherry Mills, of Nederland, and Cathy McCollough, of Temple; son, David D. Premo Jr., of Rowlett; brother, William P. Conover, of Nederland; 14 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
A visitation was held Friday in Nederland.
Brousard’s Funeral Home in Nederland is in charge of arrangements.
