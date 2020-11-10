Mary Edwards

Graveside services for Mary Kathleen (Kathy) Edwards, 83, were held at Live Oak Cemetery.
Mrs. Edwards died Nov. 6th, 2020, at her home outside of Evant.
She was born May 31, 1937, in Cisco to Robert and Mary Sugg.
She was the first of six children. Kathy graduated from Evant High School in 1953, and later attended business school. She then worked for a time with the Department of Defense and was awarded multiple decorations for civilian service. Kathy lived her life as she desired most: as a faithful Christian servant, wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and active member of the Lord’s body.
Mrs. Edwards was preceded in death by her mother and father, Mary and Robert Sugg; her sister, Esta Verleen Michael; her brother Keith Logan Sugg; and her granddaughter, Aubrey Anna Edwards.
Survivors include her husband, Boyce Lee Edwards, Sr., whom she married Aug. 24, 1968; her sons and their wives, Boyce Lee, Jr. and Amber Edwards; and John Paul and Amy Edwards; four grandchildren; her brothers, Robert Stanley, James Delbert, and Steve Oscar Sugg; and sisters-in-Law, Joanne Sugg and Anniece Bane.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Cherokee Home for Children, 13355 TX-16, Cherokee, TX 76832.
