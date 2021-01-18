Mary Elizabeth Kinn

A visitation for Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Kinn, 81, will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Kinn, known to most as Betty, died Jan. 9, 2021. She was born on April 27, 1939, in Baltimore, Md.
Her parents were Robert F. Edmonston and Blanche Dew Edmonston, and she was their only child. Betty met her husband, Jack, in Maryland and took on the role of an Army wife and mother as they were stationed at various locations in the U.S. and Germany with their two children, Sandy and Dwight. Kempner became their permanent home in 1977.
Betty worked at various jobs throughout her life: at Social Security, doing taxes, and selling real estate. Betty was very social, made friends easily, and always stayed in touch with the friends she became close to. She gladly shared the wine that she made with family, friends, and enjoyed keeping her neighbors “happy.” She always had dogs and loved them as much as her children. She was feisty, secretive, and always full of surprises — she was always throwing “curveballs” at her kids and grandkids. She kept busy by painting, crocheting, doing various crafts, making wine, playing the piano, and doing various volunteer activities.
She found her niche in volunteering and being active in every community where she lived. She made deliveries for Meals on Wheels. Betty was a member of the Copperas Cove Exchange Club where she was a past secretary; she still enjoyed spending her time helping with their endeavors. She loved watching college football. Besides her volunteer work, Betty enjoyed spending time at the beach and fishing. Her love of the ocean began on the Chesapeake Bay and culminated with yearly family beach trips to Port Aransas.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Louis Kinn, her parents, Robert F. and Blanche D. Edmonston, and her stepfather E. Milton Hackney “Wack.”
Betty is survived by her two children and their spouses, Sandra Kinn-Burks and Dean Burks of Georgetown, Dwight Kinn and Jennifer Zobel of Kempner; her four grandchildren and their spouses, Cori and Eric, Crystal and Kris, Lindsey and Brandon, and Zach; her eight great-grandchildren, Addi, Aiden, Gracie, Hayes, Kelli, Laney, Maya, and Remi; and her beloved service dog Cha Cha.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating, in memory of Betty, to the Copperas Cove Exchange Club, PO Box 36 Copperas Cove, TX, 76522 or to the ALS Association, South Texas Chapter, 6800 Pack Ten Blvd., Suite 220N, San Antonio, TX, 78213.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.