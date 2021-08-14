Mary Evans

Funeral services for Mary Ola Ashley Johnston Evans, 97, formerly of Killeen, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Killeen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mrs. Evans died Aug. 5, 2021, in Tyler.
She was born Dec. 11, 1923.
Mary was born in Lamesa and she attended school in Rule.
She loved sports and she excelled in basketball and volleyball.
After graduation, she married R.J. Johnston until he passed away at age 47.
Later she married J.D. Evans, for 24 years until his death, and lived in Killeen.
She worked at C.R. Anthonys Department store for 15 years until retiring.
After J.D. passed, she eventually lived with her daughter Brenda, in Tyler, for the remaining years.
After her brother died, she and her sister-in-law, who she called “Sis”, would get in the car and travel.
They learned how to pump gas in their cars only after their husbands passed, from the teachings of Mary’s grandchildren.
Mary loved to bake. Her fudge, divinity and cornbread dressing were delicious, but her signature trademark was her chocolate pies, which were requested often by all her family. Sometimes there were friendly arguments over who got the last piece.
She also loved to quilt. She made everyone in the family a quilt, each with their own theme. She was an amazing seamstress.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Jesse Ashley; her husbands R.J. Johnston of 25 years, and J.D. Evans of 24 years; her brother and sister-in-law, Buddy and Cleo Ashley; her stepson C.L. Evans; and her grandson (by marriage) Johnny Bob Young.
Survivors include her daughters, Lynda (Winfred) Curb of Killeen and Brenda (Johnnie) Smith of Tyler; step-daughters Melanie Alsop of Colorado; Carla (Roy) Beckham of San Antonio; daughter-in-law Wanda Evans of Austin; grandchildren Lee Ann Young and Lisa (Buddy) Barker of Killeen; Julie (Lee) Walker of Groesbeck; Kristi (Mike) Ricketts and Jared Moore of Tyler; step-grandchildren, Joey Alsop of Austin; April Alsop of Killeen; Lisa Alsop of Colorado; Melissa (Josh) Feldman of Killeen; Chad (Amy) Mueller and Kimberly Mueller, all of San Antonio; Aaron Evans of Austin and Laura (Matthew) Ingram of Cedar Park. Mary had 22 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
She had many names — “Mother,” “Mammaw,” “Great Mammaw,” “Great Great Mammaw,” “Sis,” and some called her by her nickname “Mert”.
She loved her children, grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren very much. Her face would always light up when they came to visit. She was the light in our lives and will be greatly missed.
A time of viewing will be held 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of the arrangements.
