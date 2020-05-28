Mary Evelyn Carpenter

A memorial service for Mary Evelyn “Granny” Carpenter, 83, of Kempner, will be 2 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 211 W. Avenue B, Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Carpenter died May 12, 2020.
She was born Sept. 5, 1936, in Trawick, Texas, to Leona “Billie” and George T. Rembetsy.
She lived a military life and settled in Kempner in 1974 to raise her family.
Evelyn worked as a caregiver for 40 years. Her hobbies included: sewing, quilting and gardening outdoors. She was known for her jokes and her red hair. She loved to help others with her kind and caring heart.
She was an avid Elvis Presley fan.
Survivors include daughter, Shirley Frost Coffman (Ricky) of Kempner; son, Chris “Kit” Frost (Charlotte) of Kempner; daughter, Elona Kozusko of San Antonio; son, John “Tank” Carpenter of Kempner; brother, Ted Rembetsy of California; grandchildren, Milo Green of Liberty Hill, Christel Peck of Washington state and Christopher Kozusko of San Antonio; great-grandchild, Braeden Green, Aaliyah Peck and Caiden Peck, and many foster children.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Carpenter; father, George T. Rembetsy; mother, Leona “Billie” and sister, Deborah Kitch.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Carpenter family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.