Funeral services for Mary Elizabeth (Williams) Gibson, 84, of Killeen, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will be 10 a.m. Nov. 29 at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Gibson, known by her friends and family as “Liz,” died Nov. 17, 2021, at her home, peacefully and surrounded by family and close friends. She joined her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
She was born Dec. 8, 1936, to Charles Stanley and Asalee (Hensley) Williams in Claiborne County, Tennessee, in a town known at that time as Fork Ridge. She graduated from Middlesboro High School; Middlesboro, Kentucky the year of 1954.
She was employed as a bookkeeper for several years until her marriage to Hayden (Toby) Gibson Jr. on March 12, 1962. Hayden served in the Armed Forces, which took the family to several military bases: including Germany, Alaska, and Fort Hood.
During her many travels, she served as a military wife and mother to their children, William, Susan, and Sandra. She was employed by Killeen Independent School District (KISD) as an instructional assistant, and then as the principal’s secretary at Meadows Elementary School. She retired in 1997 after 20 years of service.
She found great joy in gardening and planting flowers at their home. She was an avid reader, and especially enjoyed books by Jan Karon, Alexander McCall Smith, and Miss Read.
She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church of Killeen. She enjoyed reading the daily devotionals, listening to Charles Stanley, and was a great prayer warrior. With her strong faith in God, she expressed desires to be with her Lord and Savior after a brief illness.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister and brother-in-law Eva and Harold Crigger, sister Sandy Wade, nephew Chuck Stepp, and recently her dear son-in-law Ronald Fitz-Randolph Jr.
Survivors at the time of her death included her spouse of 59 years, Hayden Gibson Jr; her children William (Janice) Gibson, Susan Fitz-Randolph, and Sandra Gibson; her grandchildren, Amber Fitz-Randolph, Josephine (Timothy) Springer, Nicholas Gibson, and Andrew Gibson; and great-children Izabelle Weir, Zoe Springer, and Alexis Springer.
Her daughter Sandra Gibson died two days after her passing.
Her family and close friends will cherish their memories of Liz; and ask for those who knew her to share their memories as we celebrate and honor the life of Mary Elizabeth Gibson.
She was a strong supporter of many charities; and the family asks in her memory to please consider donation to the American Cancer Society, or a charity that is dear to you.
A gathering to celebrate her life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
