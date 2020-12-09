Funeral services for Mary Ladane (Dane) Grant, 91, of Killeen, will be 1 p.m. Friday at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 1000 Florence Road, Killeen.
Mrs. Grant died Dec. 4, 2020.
She was born May 28, 1929, in Monett, Missouri. Her parents were Frank Oness Caldwell and Susan Pearl (Hill) Caldwell.
She graduated from Verona High School in Verona, Missouri, in 1946. Mary grew up in Missouri with her two older sisters.
She was a member of the St Andrews United Methodist Church in Killeen.
Her chosen career was homemaker. She loved everything about her career of caring for her family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and wife.
Mary met James Grant, the love of her life, in 1961 in Killeen. They were married 39 years.
Together, they spent time on their shared hobbies of gardening and painting ceramics. But their favorite thing to do was spend time with their children, grandchildren and their dear friends.
Their home was a welcoming home to everyone. Many hours were spent visiting around their dining room table. Everyone always felt welcome.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Susan Caldwell; sister Lois M. Rumfield; husband James Grant; daughter Connie Sue Bargas; and grandson Ricky Todd McMahan.
Survivors include her sister, Faye Adams; daughter, Debbie Drever and husband, Bill; and son-in-law, Robert Bargas; grandchildren, Amy Arevalo, Brian and Jodi Drever, Chad and Leslie Drever, Nathan and Lisa Drever; great-grandchildren, Olivea Arevalo, Benjamin Arevalo and Francesca Arevalo, Ethan Drever, Lauren Drever, William Drever, Alicia and Brody Trahan, Lillian Drever, Emily Drever, Avery Drever, and Elizabeth Drever; and great-great-grandchildren, Josephine Tshituka and Cooper Trahan.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
