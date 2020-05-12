Funeral services for Mary K. Thompson will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights.
Mrs. Thompson died May 9, 2020.
She was born June 29, 1938, in Montgomery, Alabama, to the late Willie Korn Sr. and Leona Hall Reid.
She attended Montgomery Public Schools and graduated from G.W. Carver High School in 1957. Mary K. went on to further her education at Alabama State for one year, in September of 1958.
Mary married the late Jeff W. Barker Sr. To this union of 20 years five children were born. As life went on Mary K moved to Texas, where she met and married her beloved husband of 43 years, Joseph Thompson.
She was a firm believer in God and to live your life to the fullest.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Willie Kohn Jr.; and her daughter, Consandra L. Walker.
Survivors include her husband, Joseph Thompson of Harker Heights; sister, Rosa N. Williams; brother, Jesse (Linda) Reid Sr. of Montgomery, Alabama; two daughters, Bethina (Ronald) Gilman of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Vonda (Justin) Tillis of Killeen; two sons, Jeffery Barker Jr. and Frederick (Rockie) Barker of Fayetteville, North Carolina; 14 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces and nephews, godchildren, spiritual brothers and sisters and devoted friends.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.
For more information please visit www.heritage-funeralhome.com.
