Mary Lee Smith

Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 84F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms early. Clouds lingering later. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.