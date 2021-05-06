Mary “Lois” Woods
Mary “Lois” Woods, age 80, of Copperas Cove, TX passed away April 21, 2021. She was born in Lafayette, LA on July 1, 1940 to Lloyd and Lela Thibodeaux. She is survived by her husband of over 62 years Harry Woods of Copperas Cove; daughter Latesia Ganos of Round Rock, son Jeffrey Woods and wife Sharon of Copperas Cove, daughter Julie Woods of Copperas Cove, son Jody Woods of Copperas Cove; grandchildren Michael Woods, Sarah Walters, Brendan O’Dwyer, Cody Woods, Chase Woods, Holly Woods, and Ayla O-Dwyer; as well as several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was a devoted military spouse for many years. A faithful lifelong Catholic, she was very active in her church. Some of the hobbies she enjoyed were gardening and cross stitching. She took great joy in cooking Cajun food and other favorites for her large family on holidays and other special occasions. A Rosary will be held at 6:30pm Friday, May 7 at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home followed by visitation from 7pm-8pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church at 10am on Saturday, May 8 with a reception immediately following in the church hall. Burial will be at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery at a date yet to be determined. Charitable donations should be made to the American Cancer Society.
