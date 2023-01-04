Services for Mary Lou Smith, 92, of Killeen, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen. An interment will follow the service.
Mrs. Smith died Dec. 30, 2022, in Sugar Land.
She was born Oct. 22, 1930, in Killeen to Bonnie Alline Rambo and Maxwell Monroe Sanderford.
Mary Lou was married to Edward Wayne Smith.
She was Valedictorian at Killeen High School.
She worked as a budget analyst at the Fort Hood Comptroller Office.
Mary Lou loved spending time in the kitchen and making classic Southern meals for her family. She enjoyed quilting, playing Forty-Two with friends and deeply researching the genealogy of her ancestors.
She spent much of her free time strengthening her community, serving as a member of Daughters of the Republic, Daughters of the American Revolution and in the First United Methodist’s Women’s Mary Ruth Circle.
Mary Lou was a kind soul that touched the hearts of everyone she met.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to everyone who made Mary Lou feel cared for in her final years. Not a day went by she was not grateful to her family for making her life so full of love.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by husband Edward; daughter Betty; mother Alline; father Maxwell; and brothers Max and R.D.
She is survived by her children, Daniel, Robert, Bonnie and Dennis; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she adored.
A visitation will be held at 11 a.m. prior to the service.
