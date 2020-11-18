A graveside service for Mary Louise Vaerewyck, 68, of Nolanville, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Killeen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mary was born June 25, 1952, in Bonham to Mary Ellen Knight and the late Dee Roy Knight.
Mary enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, crocheting, and was active with Boy Scouts. Later in life Mary enjoyed spending time with family and her significant other, James ‘Ted’ Staton.
Mary is preceded in death by her daughter, Dee Dee Ploof; her husband, Richard C. Vaerewyck; and her father, Dee Roy Knight. Survivors include daughter Linda Parks and her husband David Parks, of Sterling Heights, Mich.; daughter Sherry Perry and her husband Scott Perry of Georgetown; son Richard D. Vaerewyck and his wife Michelle Vaerewyck of Copperas Cove; grandchildren, Justin Ploof, Robert Ploof, Julie Sears, David Allen Parks, Sarah Fields, Brandon Perry, Logan Perry, Michael Rodriguez, Alex Rodriguez and Zach Drasher.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
