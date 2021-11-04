No services for Mary Louise Wilk, 78, of Kempner, are scheduled at this time.
Ms. Wilk died Oct. 29, 2021.
Mary was born in Peru, Indiana, a member of the Miami Indians, and resided in the city of Kempner.
She was a seamstress and enjoyed many arts and crafts.
Survivors include her husband, Thaddeus “Ted” Wilk; daughters, Denise, Karen, Gabrial, and Cheryl; sisters, Carol, Barbara, and Pat; 18 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
