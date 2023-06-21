Mary (Maridell) Melton, 91, died June 18, 2023.
She was the first of three children born in Comanche, Oklahoma, to Pauline and Halbert Barnett.
Updated: June 21, 2023 @ 3:47 pm
Her parents taught school until they purchased their ranch near Chickasha, Oklahoma. Her Junior High and Senior High School years were spent in that area.
Mary attended Colorado University and Oklahoma College for Women, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree. Her graduate work was at Oklahoma University. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority.
In 1952, she married Don Melton and traveled the world as an Army wife. They enjoyed tours in Japan, Germany and many US posts. Bill, their son, and daughter Paula were a source of great pride and joy as were their homes in Texas, Oklahoma and abroad. Mary served as lead teacher for the Mannheim Germany Kindergarten system and later as Principal of Fort Sill Youth School.
Don’s second career brought them to Killeen in 1971. Mary was a member and President of The Retired Officers Wives Club, and of the Wednesday Review Club.
She served as Senior Warden at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church in Killeen and at Christ Episcopal Church of Temple.
She was a member of Vive Les Arts and a board member for eight years; as well as Bell County Republican Women, serving on the board for 4 years. Mary also enjoyed being a member of Scott & White Visionary Board.
The joys of her life were husband, her children, grandchildren and great grandchild. Mary loved her church, her friends, good books, period movies and a good laugh.
She always hoped that the courage, fortitude and tenacity with which she faced life was a source of strength to her family and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brother James and son, William Donald Melton, Jr.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Don Melton; daughter Paula Baile (Douglas); her grandson Nicholas Baile (Julianna); granddaughter Kate Mugno (Joe) great-granddaughter Nora and sister Beth Barnett Edwards.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Christ Church Discretionary Funds of Priest and Deacons, 300 N. Main St., Temple, TX 76501
