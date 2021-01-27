Mary McNeil

Funeral services for Mary Evelyn Bazile McNeil, 95, will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Paradise Funeral Home North, 10401 W. Montgomery in Houston. Graveside services and interment will follow at the Paradise Cemetery North.
Ms. McNeil died Jan. 18, 2021, after a valiant battle with COVID-19.
Ms. McNeil’s devotion to her family and close circle of friends together with her profound belief in God gave her comfort and peace as she returned to her heavenly home.
A visitation is from 7 to 9 p.m. today at Ross Mortuary, 3618 Lyons Ave. in Houston, which is in charge of arrangements.
