Memorial services for Mary Proctor, 71, of Belton, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Elm Grove Baptist Church in Belton with Pastor Steve Vaughn officiating.
Mrs. Proctor died Sept. 21, 2020. She was born Jan. 8, 1949.
A meal will follow the service at the church’s fellowship hall.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Belton is in charge of arrangements.
