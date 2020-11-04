Mary Rogers

A small, family service has already been held for Mary W. Rogers of Nolanville.
Mrs. Rogers died Oct. 25, 2020.
She was born Sept. 26, 1939, to Finis and Bertha Churchill in Brownwood. She was the second of four children.
Mary and Ray Rogers were married on June 18, 1955, and in 1957, they started their family. The Rogers family settled in Austin in early 1960 and raised their family there until 1978, when they moved to Georgetown.
In 1994, Ray and Mary then relocated to Nolanville, where they lived out the remainder of their lives.
After a model marriage of almost 53 years, Ray passed away in 2008. Even though Mary coped with a broken heart, she carried on and even made friends of her own. Many even affectionately adopted her and also called her “Granny”.
Mary and her husband will always be remembered as a very generous and hospitable couple.
The family looks forward to the day when she will open her eyes and be restored with all her memories, grace, personality, humor and most especially her beloved husband.
She will be complete again in paradise earth. The family is so thankful for Jehovah’s wonderful promises for the future. But until that time, there is no safer place for Mary to be than in Jehovah’s memory.
Mrs. Rogers was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Rogers; parents, Bertha and Finis Churchill; and sister, Barbara Coursey.
Survivors include her four children and their mates, who are: Sharon (Sam) Hinderer, Randy (Nancy) Rogers, Suzy (Scott) Zmeskal and Tracy (Pete) Kargakos; grandchildren: Amy (Jesus) Trujillo, Heather (Carlos) Jimenez, Collin (Joyce) Rogers, Courtney Hinderer, Katy Kargakos and Cole Kargakos; two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Siena Trujillo. Mary also is survived by her brothers, Charles and Jackie Churchill and their families. There are many other relatives, friends and spiritual family who will miss her dearly.
Ramsey Funeral Home in Georgetown is in charge of arrangements.
