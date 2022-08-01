A funeral service for Mrs. Mary Ruth Hollmon, 84. of Killeen will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church in Killeen. Burial will follow the service at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Hollmon died July 14, 2022, in Temple. She was born Feb. 27, 1938, in Ashville, Ala.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.