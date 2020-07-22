A Requiem Mass for Mary S. Hernandez, 80, will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Hernandez died July 20, 2020.
She was born Jan. 5, 1940, to Fernando and Paula Sanchez in Austin.
Mrs. Hernandez worked as a computer repair and reconstruction engineer for IBM. She loved to work with her hands, she was known to be able to take apart just about anything and put it back together. Mary was a devoted Catholic and loved her family. She especially enjoyed time with her grandkids. Mary loved cookouts and volunteered at her churches Ladies of Charity thrift shop.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Ralph F. Hernandez.
Survivors include her daughter, Angelica Field; son, Demetrio Hernandez; brothers, Froilan Sanchez, Fernando Sanchez Jr. and Joe Sanchez; sisters, Connie Martinez, Yolanda Weber and Suzie Sanchez; grandchildren, Lisa Marie Gaboni, Marjorie Hernandez, Senovia Field, Nikolas Hernandez, Selicia Field and Rebekah Hernandez; great-grandchildren, Madison Rose Gaboni and Euryale Valderamos.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to PSP.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.