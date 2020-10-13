Mary Strawn

A graveside service for Mary Elizabeth Gore-Strawn, 78, of Florence, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lawler Cemetery in Florence.
Mrs. Strawn died Oct. 12, 2020.
She was born Dec. 26, 1941, the first child of Otis Aaron Gore and Opal Ruth Gore.
She married Donnie Lee Strawn of Florence on Sept. 10, 1962. They had three daughters: Lana R. Shelton; husband, Fred E. Shelton of Killeen, Dana R. Hughes of Killeen, and Mary Kathleen (Kitten) LaBounty of Florence; seven grandchildren: Aaron D. Shelton and wife Kristen Shelton, Tanner R. Shelton, Tami D. Hughes, Amber R. Freeman and husband Keith Freeman, Keenan Glenn Hughes and wife Allison Hughes, Derek A. LaBounty, and Alicia M. LaBounty; five great-grandchildren: Vivianna Gonzalez, Braden and Payton Starr, Elena Shelton and Stephen Hughes; and a host of nieces and nephews.
First, she was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt.
Mary graduated from Florence High School and attended Austin Community College. She retired from Florence ISD, where she served hundreds of children each year over her tenure, knew each one by name and adored them all.
She was probably best known in her community for her baking skills; she made the tallest and tastiest meringue pies in the whole world! She enjoyed the great outdoors, gardening, hunting and fishing, but most of all she was a believer in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. “I am with you always, even to the end of the age.” Matthew 28:20
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Ramsey Funeral Home in Georgetown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Texas at www.txalz.org or call 800-367-2132.
