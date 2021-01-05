Graveside services for Mary Tuke Shoemaker, 95, of Belton, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, retired Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker.
Mrs. Shoemaker died Dec. 27, 2020.
She was born Feb. 27, 1925, at the Station Hospital, U.S. Army, Camp Gaillard, Canal Zone in the Panama Canal to the late Maj. Gen. Roy V. Rickard and Claire (Beebe) Rickard.
Her mom’s best friend was Mamie Eisenhower.
As a child, her interests included softball and being on swim teams, Girl Scouts, 4-H, Equitation, homing pigeons but her real passion was riding horses.
She attended Shumway Junior High School in Vancouver, Washington, the Annie Wright School in Tacoma, Washington, and then the Lowell High School in San Francisco, California, where she graduated in 1943.
After high school, Tuke attended Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon, the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio and the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia, and obtained a degree in geology.
While in college, Tuke played polo at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio and won a ladies Point-to-Point race in Virginia, two activities which suited her tom-boy character just fine.
While in Europe, Tuke met and married the love of her life, 1st Lt. Robert M. Shoemaker on July 31, 1948, in Bad Nauheim, Germany.
She was an active member of the United States Pony Club, Fort Hood Hunt and Saddle Club and the Officer’s Wives Club.
Stationed all over the Country, they earned “colors” from the Midland Fox Hounds and the Fort Leavenworth Hunt, among others.
Tuke and the General set up home on a ranch, up a hill between Belton and Killeen, more commonly known as “Tubo Ranch”.
Upon arrival at the ranch, one would find a typical welcoming party — horses here and there, several dogs wanting to play and an array of bridles, halters, saddle pads and hoof picks.
In the middle of it all, Tuke is in the midst of another fun day at Tubo Ranch.
Teaching children about horses and vice-versa has been a life-long vocation.
The daughter of a major general and being married to a four-star general, Tuke’s experience with horses goes back a long way.
Her dad put her on a particular gate-sour mare and challenged her to take that mare on a “little ride” anywhere, but away from the gate.
Five involuntary dismounts later, she proudly accomplished the task.
As a youngster, she was privileged to have available the “remounts” at the disposal of Army officers, and rode with such well-known instructors as Cols. Harry Chamberlain, Hiram Tuttle, Earl Thompson and D.S. Robinson.
While stationed at such exotic places like China, Panama, the Philippines and Iran, Tuke continued to take advantage of every riding opportunity. In Iran foreign officers were assigned Arabians from the Shah’s stables.
One of the officers who wasn’t so keen on riding asked Tuke to keep his horse fit for him.
The result of these early years, the Army’s long tradition of horsemanship implanted in her a love and respect for the horses that she imparts to all with whom she comes in contact, solicited or not!
After her father was stationed in Germany after World War II, she found the event riders and proceeded to ride as much as possible.
She was even invited to ride one of the prized Hanoverian stallions in a three-day event.
Intent upon adding a little refinement to his daughter’s riding ability, dad soon signed her up for 16 weeks of dressage at Rettershof with the very famous taskmaster Eric Von Roth Kirche.
He probably had not had a student like Tuke before and he can be pictured throwing his hat and yelling, “No, no, no Miss Rickard, it ees nor zee call of zee wild.”
Out of 16 students, only 10 completed the course and Tuke was the only woman to do so.
Tuke was instrumental in starting pony clubs wherever she found herself, including Fort Benning, Georgia, Fort Rucker, Alabama, Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania, Fort Hood and Loudoun County, Virginia.
“A happy horse and rider, going forward willingly in the open” is the oft-repeated slogan.
Since those early years she has drummed (or droned) equine health, management and safety into the heads of hundreds of her captives.
Riding in the open, over jumps, and in the company of others has been a special focus, while not forgetting the surprise benefits of her earlier penance-dressage.
Above it all, the horse’s comfort and safety remains the top priority. Tuke’s work with handicapped riding programs earned her the Citizenship Award from the Killeen Kiwanis Club in 1977.
“Tuke stories” abound all over the country as well as Central Texas about Tuke and her kids and ponies at shows and rallies.
Among her former “pony club students” were the late Ann Rickard, well known Central Texas event rider and instructor, who married the late Roger Haller, the 1996 Olympic Cross Country Course designer, Ann Barrow, owner of 1992 Olympic event horse and Horse of the Year, Sassy Reason, and Jim Graham, on the U.S. team in Holland for the three-day Event Championship.
Along with Central Texas old timers, Maj. John Wheeler, Maj. Marty Burke and Cederwood’s Carrigan family, Tuke started the Centex Hunter Jumper Association.
Name it, and Tuke’s probably done it if it involves horses, all kinds of horses, eventing, hunter paces, hunter/jumper, driving, breaking, driving, teaching children and don’t forget that dressage.
Her most recent passion was riding — the three-day to a week kind.
As a member of the Texas Trail Riders Association, she has ridden over much of the state.
Tuke was preceded in death by her husband, retired Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker; brothers, Thomas Emery Rickard and Daniel Sprague Rickard; niece, Ann (Rickard) Haller and her husband, Roger Haller.
Survivors include a brother, James Beebe Rickard and his wife, Kay; several loving nieces and nephews, a large extended family and thousands of grandchildren from Robert M. Shoemaker High School; and a host of very close and special friends.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to the Wolf Warrior Scholarship at the CTC Foundation.
