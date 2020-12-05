Funeral services for Mary Dawn (Stringer Jones) Wilson, 92, of Cedar Park, will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen, Interment burial to follow at Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Wilson died Dec. 2, 2020, in Cedar Park.
She was born Aug. 29, 1928, in Killeen.
Visitation is from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Chapel.
