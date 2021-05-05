Mary Woods

A funeral Mass for Mary “Lois” Woods, 80, of Copperas Cove, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Family Catholic Church, with a reception immediately following in the church hall.
Burial will be at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery at a date yet to be determined.
Ms. Woods died April 21, 2021.
She was born in July 1, 1940, in Lafayette, La., to Lloyd and Lela Thibodeaux.
She was a devoted military spouse for many years. A faithful life-long Catholic, she was very active in her church. Some of the hobbies she enjoyed were gardening and cross stitching. She took great joy in cooking cajun food and other favorites for her large family on holidays and other special occasions.
Survivors include her husband of over 62 years, Harry Woods of Copperas Cove; daughter Latesia Ganos of Round Rock; son Jeffrey Woods and wife Sharon of Copperas Cove; daughter Julie Woods of Copperas Cove; son Jody Woods of Copperas Cove; grandchildren Michael Woods, Sarah Walters, Brendan O’Dwyer, Cody Woods, Chase Woods, Holly Woods and Ayla O’Dwyer, as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove followed by visitation from 7 to 8 p.m.
Charitable donations should be made to the American Cancer Society.
