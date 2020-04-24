Private family services for Mary Loyce Zamora, 65, of Temple will be held at an unannounced time and place.
Mrs. Zamora died April 18, 2020, in her home.
She was born June 14, 1954, to Sarah and Mike Martinez.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.
