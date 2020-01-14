Services for Maryellen Carew, 68, of Conroe will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe. There will be no interment after service.
Mrs. Carew died Jan. 13, 2020, after a short but courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her husband and three children.
She was born Oct. 9, 1951, in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Mrs. Carew was a lifelong military wife and military mother who enjoyed traveling the world and the country to visit her children wherever they happened to live at the time. She had many life-long friends and filled the role of caretaker for anybody that was in need. She was most passionate about being a mother and grandmother and would drop whatever she was doing to get on a plane or drive across the country and take care of her family, no matter where they lived to help set up houses, watch dogs, take care of grandchildren, whatever was needed. She loved every minute of it and never complained.
Although Mrs. Carew was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she considered Texas to be her home. She lived in Killeen for over 25 years and Conroe for over 10 years.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years John Carew; her sons John Jr. and spouse Diana Carew of Moore, Okla., and James and spouse Jennifer Carew of Medford, Mass.; her daughter Allison and spouse Chris Port of Woodbridge, Va.; her granddaughters Bailey Carew and Ella Port; grandsons Colin Carew and Sebastian Moreno; sister Alice DePietro; brother Joseph McGough and many family and friends.
Mrs. Carew was preceded in death by her parents James and Alice McGough.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe.
Visit cashnerconroe.com to offer condolences.
