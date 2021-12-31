Marylyn Egbert

Funeral services for Marylyn June Spicer Egbert, 89, of Killeen, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Chapel of Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Interment services will follow at The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Her sons and grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Mrs. Egbert died Dec. 22, 2021. She was born on July 23, 1932, in Wellsville, New York, to Margaret Marie Moore and Phillip Sheridan Spicer Jr.
Marylyn was a homemaker and raised five children, often times on her own, while George was deployed overseas. He was in Vietnam three times. She enjoyed quilting, making beautiful quilts for family and friends over the years.
Marylyn was a volunteer for over twenty years at Metroplex Hospital in Killeen. She loved baking with her grandchildren and was an avid fan of racing, watching her husband, sons and grandsons racing cars over many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband George of 65 years.
She is survived by her three sons, George William Egbert III and his wife Christie Barron Egbert of Salado, Phillip Sheridan Egbert and his fiancé Anna Bellamy of Kempner, and Richard Alan Egbert of Killeen; two daughters, Sharon Egbert DeSpain and her husband Craig DeSpain of Weatherford and Sandra Egbert Mitchell and her husband Robert Mitchell of Belton; seven grandchildren, George William Egbert IV (GW), Phillip Sheridan Egbert Jr. (PJ), Trevor Barron Egbert, Marylyn MItchell Kite, Sydney Lee DeSpain. Michelle Robin Mitchell, Craig Marshall DeSpain Jr.; and nine great-grandchildren.
In place of the usual remembrances, the family suggest contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project online @www.woundedwarriorproject.org in Marylyn’s name.
The Egbert family will receive guests from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
