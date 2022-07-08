Memorial services for Mathilde “Tilly” Anderson, 87, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Viss Family Funeral Home, in Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at the Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Mrs. Anderson died June 6, 2022. She was born on May 9, 1935, in Regensburg, Germany.
As a military wife, she traveled back and forth from the USA to Germany several times over the years, eventually settling in Copperas Cove in 1970. She worked for Civil Service at Fort Hood for many years.
Tilly’s greatest pleasures in life were her extraordinary gardening skills and her love for animals.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite animal shelter or rescue.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com
