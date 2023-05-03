Funeral services for Matsuko Roam, 95, of Copperas Cove, will be held at noon Monday at Viss Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Roam died April 28, 2023.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Funeral services for Matsuko Roam, 95, of Copperas Cove, will be held at noon Monday at Viss Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Roam died April 28, 2023.
She was born Jan. 5, 1928, in Okinoerabu, Japan, to Meiku Sakae and Nao (Hirase) Sakae.
Matsuko lived a full life as a wife, mother, grandmother/Oba, daughter, sister and friend. Matsuko met her husband of 59 years, Herbert Roam (Handsome Herb), at the movies in Okinawa and fell in love. Matsuko and Herbert married in 1959. Herbert ruled the roost, but she ruled the rooster. Herbert loved to travel but Matsuko set the path. Matsuko supported Herbert during his Army career while maintaining the home front raising their daughters.
Matsuko was the core of her family, and everyone gathered around her. Matsuko’s hobbies included crocheting and gardening. Her expression of love was to cook. Every year started with sukiyaki for a prosperous new year. Matsuko loved to say, ‘Rice and ocha tea were never good without someone to share with.’ She hated socks but she always had an abundance of blankets to share. Matsuko shared her legacy by teaching her four daughters, 10 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren about Japanese culture and Japanese children’s songs. She and Herbert had many lifelong friends that they both treasured and kept in their hearts and minds. Their lives were a testament to their love for each other and for family and friends.
Mrs. Roam was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Roam.
She is survived by her daughters Rumiko (David) Cahill, Julie (David) Embry, Sandra Roam, and Carol (James) Paul; and grandkids Becky, Laura, Jennifer, Sheri, Brittney, Taylor, Hannah, Sara, Joshua, and Justin.
Condolences to the family may be left at www.vissfamilyfuneralhome.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.