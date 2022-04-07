Services for Mattie Darden Mathis, 83, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Temple Church of God In Christ in Bartlett.
Ms. Mathis died March 17, 2022, in Dallas. She was born March 15, 1939.
Visitation will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at Cathedral of Deliverance and Praise COGIC in Harker Heights.
W.H. Littles & Sons Mortuary in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
