A celebration of life for Maurice Antonio Felton, 54, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Felton died Oct. 12, 2020, in the Temple VA hospital with his wife, Heather, by his side.
He was born Nov. 15, 1965, in Lewes, Del., to Ruby J. Blockson and Milford Postley.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
