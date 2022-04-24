Funeral services for retired 1st Sgt. Maurice Lewis, 56 of Killeen, will be held at noon Tuesday at Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church in Copperas Cove. Burial with full military honors will follow the service at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Lewis died April 13, 2022, in Killeen.
He was born April 16, 1965, in Birmingham, Ala.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the service at the church.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
