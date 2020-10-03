Funeral services have already been held for Maurice T. Merithew, 67, of Magnolia.
Mr. Merithew died Sept. 12, 2020, in Magnolia, from biliary cancer.
He was born Feb. 3, 1953, in Utica, New York to Marian and Maurice E. Merithew.
After 17 years in New York, the family’s favorite “mush mouthed rebel” joined the Army, where he faithfully served tours in Korea, Germany, Maryland and Texas.
After departing the Army for the private sector Maurice began his passion with the rail industry starting off as a train engineer.
During this time, he met his future wife at church and on Feb. 13, 1982, he married Joyce Elaine Avery in Central Texas.
After a brief stint in Florida, Maurice returned to his adopted state of Texas and began working at the Fort Hood rail head as a government employee.
Maurice’s continued passion for the rail industry lead him to join the Federal Railroad Association where he ultimately retired in 2015 after a serving a total of 39 years and 11 months of total government service.
After retirement Maurice focused the rest of his time around hunting, fishing and spending quality time with his friends and family.
Maurice will forever be remembered for his quick wit, his brutal honesty, big trucks, and his desire to always help those in need.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marian and Maurice E. Merithew; his sisters, Ann Merithew-Rolan and Sharon Marie Merithew-Welker and his brother, Leonard Merithew.
Survivors include his loving wife Elaine Merithew; his five children, Michael Merithew, Scott Merithew, Wesley (Scotty) Parker, Melissa Stanfield, and Billie Parker; their significant others; 10 grandchildren; his beloved dogs Addy and Buonaparte; his sisters, Betty Rogowski and Betsy Merithew and his brothers, Bill Merithew and Mark Merithew.
Klein Funeral Homes and Memorial Parks in Tomball was in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations in Maurice’s name are made to Tomball Emergency Assistance Ministries.
