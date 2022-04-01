Maurice Thrash

Celebration of Life for retired Sgt. 1 Class Maurice Wayne Thrash will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Thrash died on March 21, 2022. He was born on Feb. 28, 1940, in Rio Grande City, Texas, at Fort Ringgold to Maurice and Mildred Thrash.
Wayne grew up in Killeen and married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis Reese, in April of 1960. Shortly after, he joined the military, honorably serving 23 years in the Air Force and the Army. Wayne was a Vietnam veteran of two tours and received multiple awards, medals and commendations.
After retiring, Wayne served his community by volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, he taught gun safety, concealed carry and other programs through the NRA. He has been a long time member of the Temple gun club and an active member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Killeen.
He is survived by his sister, Arvilla Travis; wife, Phyllis Reese Thrash; sons, Jeffrey Wayne Thrash and Mark Allen Thrash; grandsons Richard, Daniel, Ruben, and Jeffrey; great-granddaughters, Kyra, Annabelle, Asuna and Tabitha; and numerous; nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations in Wayne’s name be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church’s building fund.
