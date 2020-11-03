Max Hebert

A funeral Mass for Max Craig Hebert, 61, will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Open burial will follow at Maxdale Cemetery.
Mr. Hebert died Oct. 31, 2020, at his home in Cedar Park, with his loving wife, Beverly, at his side.
He was born Feb. 14, 1959, in Wurzburg, Germany, to James and Gloria Hebert.
Max proved to be a baby full of love as well as mischief. He loved life and loved to laugh.
From an early age, Max was gregarious and fun loving. He had a heart of gold and would do anything to help others. He was the boy that fit in with everyone and you just couldn’t dislike him. Often the recipient of pranks from his brother and sisters, to him we say, “Yes, this !@#$ is funny”.
Max served a short stint in the Navy from 1979 to 1982. He was intrigued by the travel and loved seeing the world. Although his time in the Navy was short, he always held it as a patriotic place in his heart.
After leaving the Navy, Max worked as a Special Education teacher assistant. He loved his kids and understood their struggles. He wanted to help them overcome their obstacles and guide them to a better life.
Max’s later years brought a name change to Grandpa. He loved his grand/great-grandchildren immensely. They were the light of his life and brought him great joy.
Those who knew Max, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.
Mr. Hebert is preceded in death by his parents, James and Gloria Hebert, and sister Michelle Hebert.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly Hebert of Cedar Park; brother and sisters, Mike (Mary) Hebert of Austin, Monique Hebert of Killeen and Dani (Javier) Villalobos of Mansfield; children, Travis (Thuy) Brown of Oregon City, Oregon, Jennifer Koret of Cedar Park, and Jodi Brown of Cedar Park; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
