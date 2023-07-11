Graveside services for Maxie F. Piske, 83, of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Killeen City Cemetery.
Ms. Piske died July 8, 2023. Her long struggle with dementia has ended and she has gone to her heavenly home.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Graveside services for Maxie F. Piske, 83, of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Killeen City Cemetery.
Ms. Piske died July 8, 2023. Her long struggle with dementia has ended and she has gone to her heavenly home.
She was born Oct. 13, 1939, in Ranger, Texas, to William “Bill” Rando and Freda Mae Rainwater. Maxie attended Ranger High School and graduated class of 1958.
Maxie married Roy L. Piske on June 10, 1961, and had three children. She began her career working for H-E-B at Midtown Mall then later on Gray street in Killeen as an H-E-B partner.
She received an H-E-B District Award for being most helpful and friendly to all customers.
Maxie was a proud member of the East Side Baptist Church since the early 1960s.
She loved playing the piano, playing bingo with her daughter and friends; and she loved to watch the Dallas Cowboys.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Roy, her brother, Willis Rainwater and her sister in law, Merrell Rainwater with whom she was friends since they were 14 years old.
Maxie is survived by her children: Karon Sue Wilkinson and husband, Barry; Roy Lee Piske, Jr. and wife, Laura, and Richard Allan Piske. Grandchildren; Austin, Alexus, Savanah, Laura, Ryan and Jessie. Great grandchildren; Callie, Lila, and Peyton. Nieces and nephews; Debbie Colleen Svatek and husband, Dwayne.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.