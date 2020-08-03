Funeral services for Maxine Stokes, 91, will be Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Heritage Funeral in Harker Heights. Interment will follow at the Killeen Memorial Cemetery.
Mrs. Stokes died July 24, 2020, in Killeen.
She was born Oct. 28, 1928, in Parkin, Arkansas, She attended school in Hickory Ridge, Arkansas where she enjoyed playing on the basketball team. She was a devoted military spouse to her loving husband, Vernon Stokes.
Mrs. Stokes enjoyed teaching Sunday school and volunteering at many post chaplains’ offices. One of Mrs. Stokes’ most memorable times was volunteering with the missionaries in Panama.
Mrs. Stokes was a loving Christian and was a member at First United Methodist Church Killeen.
She was a loving mother and grandmother who was proud of her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents William Floyd and Laura Elizabeth Foust, husband Vernon Hershel Stokes, son Bruce Alvah Stokes, grandson Joshua Stokes, sister Norma Goodart and brother Doyle Foust.
Survivors are her two sons, Tim Stokes of Killeen, Dennis Stokes and wife Debbie Stokes of Hickory Ridge, Arkansas, and one daughter, Laura Stokes of Killeen, daughter-in-law Connie Stokes of Belton and eight grandchildren and various great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the First United Methodist Church of Killeen building fund and/or Southwest Bell County Volunteer Fire Department.
Visitation with the family will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Heritage Funeral in Harker Heights.
2 Timothy 4:7 “I have fought the good fight; I have finished my course and I have kept the faith.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.