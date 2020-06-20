A graveside service for Mayelmo Wilcots, 82, of Killeen, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Wilcots died June 14, 2020, in Killeen.
She was born Feb. 21, 1938, in Amarillo.
A viewing is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
The visitation is a walk-through viewing only, and facemasks are required to enter.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
