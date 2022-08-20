A funeral mass for Mayra Cumba, 65, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. A committal service will follow at 1 p.m. at Killeen Memorial Park.
Ms. Cumba died Aug. 9, 2022, in Killeen.
Updated: August 20, 2022 @ 9:53 pm
She was born June 3, 1957, to Armando Cumba and Monserrate Sanchez-Cumba in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Mayra graduated from UMHB with a degree in nursing. She was a dedicated and caring nurse. Mayra was a wonderful and loving aunt to her nieces and nephews. She was loved by her family, friends, and her patients. She will be dearly missed by those who have come to love and know her.
Ms. Cumba was preceded in death by her parents, Armando Cumba and Monserrate Sanchez-Cumba, and her brother Jose Cumba Sr.
She is survived by her brother Jorge Cumba, her sister Maria Wichgers (husband: Tom), nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, with a rosary at 7 p.m.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com for the Cumba family.
