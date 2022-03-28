Services for Melanie Anne Schirmer (Freeman), 48, of Troy, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Temple Bible Church.
Ms. Schirmer died on March 9, 2022, at a local hospital. She was born Dec. 8, 1973, to David Freeman and Tricia Lynn Brean in Hayward, Calif.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
