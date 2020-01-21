Services for Melba L. Maultsby, 94, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mrs. Maultsby died Jan. 20, 2020, in Harker Heights.
She was born Aug. 29, 1925, in Llano County.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother and sister.
Survivors include children, Clifford and spouse Sherry, Carl and spouse Shirley, Allen, David and Karen and spouse Eric; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.