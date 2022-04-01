Funeral services for Melinda L. Magallanes, 54, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Heritage Funeral Home with the burial to follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Killeen Memorial Park and Cemetery.
Deacon Jim Rodgers will be officiating.
Ms. Magallanes died surrounded by her family on April 1, 2022. She was born on Dec. 5, 1967, to Elida Castillo and Juan Lugo in San Juan, Texas.
When she was in high school, she was an all-star varsity athlete. She loved being a grandmother to her five grandchildren and her two great-grandchildren.
Melinda loved to be on Facebook and keep up with her friends and family. She was a social butterfly.
Melinda was a natural born leader. She was caring and would help lesser unfortunate people and animals. She was one class away from getting her microbiology degree and she was an “A” student.
Melinda was preceded in death by her husband, Guadalupe Magallanes; her stepfather, Jose G. Mendoza; her son, Cruz A. Mendoza.
She is survived by her mother, Elida C. Mendoza; her children, Angela Khasawneh and son-in-law, Waseem Khasawneh, Jose Arango, Adela Santiago and son-in-law, Kevin Santiago; her grandchildren, Mansour Alsaleh, Tasneem Alsaleh, Ahmad Alsaleh, and AsiyahKhasawneh; her great-grandchildren, Achilles Santiago, and Atlas Santiago; her sister, Leticia.
A rosary will be at 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
