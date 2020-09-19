Funeral services for Melissa Ann Adams, 57, Harker Heights, will be at noon Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Chapel in Killeen with the Rev. Damon Curtis officiating. Burial to follow at Central Texas Veterans Cemetery.
Ms. Adams died Sept. 16, 2020, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Sept. 23, 1962, in Killeen.
