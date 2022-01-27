A celebration of life for Melodie A. Reed, 67, of Kempner is being planned for a later date.
Mrs. Reed died Jan. 25, 2022, in her home. She was born March 5, 1954, in Winchester, Indiana, to Janet Crawford and Lonnie Moore.
She was born and raised in Indiana. As a young adult, she left Indiana with her friend seeking adventure. On that adventure she found her spouse, Leonard Reed. They met at his place of employment and their lifelong romance began. By his side they birthed a business, Mission Taco — a Killeen staple since the ’80s, and three children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Janet Crawford and Lonnie Moore.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Leonard A. Reed; son Leonard K. Reed with his wife Tonia; daughter Sherry L. Reed; and daughter Janet L. Davis; and seven grandchildren: Kristina Erwin, Ashley Reed, Candace Parcels, Jasmine Davis, Makayla Davis, Jalen Davis, and Makenzie Davis. She also is survived by a sister, Londa Elliot with husband Max, Scott Moore, and nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Reed was a strong-willed lifelong wife and mother. She will be missed by many.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Reed family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.